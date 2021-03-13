Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Weyerhaeuser worth $359,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,396,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.