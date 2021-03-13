Northern Trust Corp Sells 105,497 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Ball worth $333,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

