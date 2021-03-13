Northern Trust Corp Sells 107,206 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Dollar Tree worth $312,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

DLTR stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

