Northern Trust Corp Sells 108,475 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Fortive worth $287,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

