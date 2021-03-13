Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,884 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Aptiv worth $382,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $6,253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 243,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $9,148,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

