Northern Trust Corp Sells 128,687 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 128,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $541,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,447 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.36. 40,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,632. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

