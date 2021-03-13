Northern Trust Corp Sells 144,026 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,084,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,490.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $182.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

