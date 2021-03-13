Northern Trust Corp Sells 147,214 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $880,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

