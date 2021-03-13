Northern Trust Corp Sells 150,405 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of PACCAR worth $323,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

