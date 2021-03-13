Northern Trust Corp Sells 248,338 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,335,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.92% of Healthpeak Properties worth $312,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.76 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

