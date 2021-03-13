Northern Trust Corp Sells 270,042 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $619,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,451 shares of company stock worth $35,431,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

