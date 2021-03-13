Northern Trust Corp Sells 274,637 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,535,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 274,637 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of American Express worth $1,031,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

