Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,405 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Roper Technologies worth $480,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.