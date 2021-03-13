Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,003 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Microchip Technology worth $499,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,724 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. 26,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

