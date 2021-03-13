Northern Trust Corp Sells 334,403 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Welltower worth $494,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Welltower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

WELL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

