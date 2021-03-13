Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,527 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $314,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

