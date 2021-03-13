Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,655 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,655 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Synopsys worth $469,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.59. 112,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.