Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,925 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of MSCI worth $420,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.05. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,875. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.05.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.