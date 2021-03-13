Northern Trust Corp Sells 391,954 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 391,954 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of General Motors worth $547,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 792,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,732,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

