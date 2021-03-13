Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,631 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,631 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.79% of American Water Works worth $497,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.10. 17,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

