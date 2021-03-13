Northern Trust Corp Sells 52,380 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,380 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Novartis worth $361,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 175,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 145,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

