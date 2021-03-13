Northern Trust Corp Sells 609,237 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,243,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Gilead Sciences worth $888,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,683,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

