Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,399 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Autodesk worth $896,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $6,961,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 15,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.64 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

