Northern Trust Corp Sells 640,664 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Boston Scientific worth $523,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

BSX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.