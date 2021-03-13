Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,815 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $336,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

