Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,717 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $439,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

CMG traded down $16.15 on Friday, hitting $1,445.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,064. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,467.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,351.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

