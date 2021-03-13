Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,360 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of ANSYS worth $395,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.00. 37,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

