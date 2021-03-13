Northern Trust Corp Sells 744,698 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 744,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $432,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,125,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of -410.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

