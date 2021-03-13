Northern Trust Corp Sells 75,401 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $714,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after buying an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.68.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.