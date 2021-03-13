Northern Trust Corp Sells 77,526 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Charter Communications worth $1,120,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

CHTR stock opened at $629.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $619.05 and a 200-day moving average of $628.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

