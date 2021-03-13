Northern Trust Corp Sells 79,250 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Monster Beverage worth $402,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 45,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,071. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.