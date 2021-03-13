Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,594 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of State Street worth $335,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,054,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.