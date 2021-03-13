Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Centene worth $362,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after acquiring an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Centene by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

