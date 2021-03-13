Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,593 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of T-Mobile US worth $819,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,304,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.41 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.