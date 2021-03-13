Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Stryker worth $913,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

SYK stock opened at $240.08 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

