Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of MetLife worth $429,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MetLife by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

MET stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

