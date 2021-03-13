NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,505 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.20 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

