Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in February

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the February 11th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Nova LifeStyle has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

