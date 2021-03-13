NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 90,038 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,631 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NG stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

