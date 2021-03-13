Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $65,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Novartis by 24.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

