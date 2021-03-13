Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,806 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Novartis worth $140,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.