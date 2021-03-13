NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.