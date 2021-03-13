NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

