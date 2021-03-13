Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 424.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

