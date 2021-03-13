Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

