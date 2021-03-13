Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Get Nufarm alerts:

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.