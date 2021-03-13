Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.
About Nufarm
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.