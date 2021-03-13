Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $43.35 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $207.21 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $43.35 or 0.00070744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

