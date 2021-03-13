Numeraire Price Reaches $43.13 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $43.13 or 0.00072001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $206.19 million and $18.01 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.