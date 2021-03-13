Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the February 11th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NMZ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.