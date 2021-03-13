Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

NAN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

