NXM (NXM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $809.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, NXM has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $73.58 or 0.00120016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $469.15 million and $809.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,927,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,375,754 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

